Phrank Shiabu, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described as “utter rubbish,” a viral audio clip on social media that purportedly revealed plans by Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Director General of his campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, to rig the presidential election.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Shaibu who is the special assistant on public communications to Atiku said the latest audio clip in circulation was a confirmation of his warning last week that the opposition would deepen its propaganda ahead of the election.

In a widely circulated audio clip, Atiku, Messrs Okowa and Tambuwal were heard discussing a plan to rig the 2023 general election.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to conduct its own independent investigation to confirm the veracity of the audio clip.

Mr Shaibu said the audio of his principal and other party members was doctored by an artificial intelligence technology tool and could be identified easily as a fake even from the tone of the purported discussants.

“In this latest drivel, a montage of speeches delivered by Atiku, Tambuwal, and Okowa since last year were manipulated and pieced together to give an impression that they were discussing plans to rig Saturday’s election. In this age of artificial intelligence technology, even dead people can be portrayed as delivering speeches. This is nothing new.

“For the record, Atiku has run in two presidential elections and has never been indicted or prosecuted for election violence or vote buying.

“But some people think they can sell a narrative of Atiku manipulating this election. This is indeed the height of desperation, the last kick of a dying horse. The APC and the Labour Party must note that elections are not won on social media but at the polling units.”

“It is unfortunate that those seeking power will engage in outdated defeatist tactics. How can Tambuwal be referring to Atiku by his full name in a one-on-one private conversation? This is nonsensical, similar to the type of meaningless chatter about President Muhammadu Buhari being dead and replaced by one Jubril from Sudan.”

“When they descend to the level of baseless propaganda, we will rise above it with dignity and respond with our PVCs. This election is a watershed in Nigerian history. Nigerians must not lose sight of what is most important, which is the need to rebuild this broken system, revitalise the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria.”

Mr Shaibu called on the police and other security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain fair and neutral in the polls.

He also asked the authorities to go after those behind the audio tape citing Section 123(c) of the Electoral Act which provides that “any person who before or during an election publishes any statement to the personal character or conduct of a candidate calculated to prejudice the chance of election of the candidate or to promote or procure the election of another candidate and such statement is false and was published without reasonable grounds for belief by the person publishing it that the statement is true, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.”

