The commission did not give the name of the suspect in its statement.
PREMIUM TIMES reported on Tuesday that the EFCC would be monitoring and observing the Saturday general election.
The commission said it was going to deploy some of its personnel across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to combat vote-buying.
Reports also said Friday that police have arrested a House of Representatives member with $498,100, and a distribution list in Rivers State.
Read the full statement below:
The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32, 400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos. The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.
The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning
The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.
Tactical team of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC social media platforms.
Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store. They can also reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng.
