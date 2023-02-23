The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has again condemned the implementation of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it was targeted at de-marketing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Akeredolu also said the intention behind the policy was to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of the country the right to ascend to the presidency.

He, however, charged the people of Ondo State to rise and express the frustrations at the filling stations and the ATMs by voting for the APC.

The governor said the ill-timed cash swap policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel were both lethal injections deliberately administered to “de-market the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.”

Mr Akeredolu spoke in a state broadcast aired by electronic media outlets in the State on Thursday morning.

Mr Akeredolu said the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, is at the centre of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria.

The governor, who said Mr Tinubu represents the new Nigeria the people envisaged, said the central purpose of the controversial policy and artificial fuel scarcity was to frustrate the popularity and acceptability of the APC presidential candidate across tribes and religions in this country.

“The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance,” he said.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.”

He said first-hand experience and credible reports he had received indicated the painful and humiliating daily experiences of the people at commercial banks and ATM centres, as well as the queues at filling stations across the state and the country.

He lamented that the experience of the people in rural areas was better imagined with the magnitude of the unpalatable experience at the cities.

“Recall that in the course of these circumstances, I have offered clear and unequivocal statements as our stand on this dangerous and unfortunate adventure,” he said.

“For us as a government, our stand then and even today remains the same. We are convinced that both the ill-timed Cash Swap Policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections deliberately administered to de-market government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation, brew disaffection between the people and government and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

“To say the least, it is a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the federal and state levels.

“As the nation trudges on, our resolve to deepen democracy and good governance must remain unflinching and abiding.

“Despite the desperate efforts by selfish and subversive elements within government, to destroy the multiparty politics in Nigeria, the dividends of good governance brought to the people by the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain indelible in the recent history of our state in particular and the nation in general.

“You have witnessed the serious impacts of our administration in Ondo State in the last six years through our life changing policies, massive projects and unending activities. You have also seen our dedication both as APC political party and government, to our vision, mission and promises of life abundant for the good people of Ondo State.

“You have witnessed our abiding faith and confidence in the inner strength and potentials of our people. You are witnesses to the full deployment of all our God given talents, knowledge and capabilities, in service of Ondo state, to the best of our ability.

“The same can be said of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is at the centre of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria because he represents the new Nigeria we all envisage.

“The central purpose is to frustrate his popularity and renowned acceptability across all tribes and religions in this country. The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.

“As your Governor, my duty to you at this time of great confusion and frustration, is therefore to provide you with a clear vision of the path of redemption and hope.

“It is to charge you all to shake off the artificial frustration and the temporary barriers on your way to choose a President who represents hope and assured brighter days ahead.

“My message to you is that despite all the well-planned intrigues to deny you of your democratic rights and the future and prosperity of your offspring, which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents, I urge you to troop out massively and vote for the APC on Saturday.

“This is the time to separate the past from the future. For us in Ondo State, this is our time to vote a President who identifies with our challenges and who would help us to actualize our on-going plan for the establishment of Ondo Deep Sea Port and Massive Industrial Revolution, tackle youth unemployment, achieve our dream of State Police to solve our insecurity problem and ensure human capacity development. It is time to set a new flag and make Nigeria great.”

The Governor also urged the people to eschew provocation and violence before, during and after the election.

But the Peoples Democratic Party in the state has lashed at the governor, saying his address attested to the fact that his party has failed Nigerians.

“The governor laid the blames of the present sufferings and agonies of the people, squarely on the feet of his party, All Progressives Congress, (APC),” PDP spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Thursday.

“How he turned around almost immediately, to plead for the same party that ‘drew a dagger on the heart of the people’ is the biggest surprise.

“Mr. Akeredolu, a Governor elected on the platform of APC, vilified President Muhammadu Buhari for policies designed to precipitate national crisis, and the failure of their party, and by implication the failure of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Akeredolu joins the league of APC Governors and Ministers that have openly declared that the Buhari APC government has achieved nothing in 8 years.

“The empty broadcast, full of lamentations, failed in his attempt to dissociate APC candidates from the present gloom into which APC has sunk Nigeria.

“From the confessions of APC key players, it is clear that a vote for any APC candidate in the forthcoming elections is a continuation of the present situation.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter wishes to urge our people to disregard the address as it did not provide the slightest of succour like some other states are doing, but merely added salt to injury.

“The affliction called APC shall not rise again in our land. The final burial rites will be performed in the next two days.”

