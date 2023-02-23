The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive electoral materials to the 33 local government areas in Oyo State in preparation for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The distribution of the materials was done at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Ibadan under tight security.

The materials were moved from the premises of the CBN around 2 a.m. in the presence of police officers, personnel of the State Security Service and other security agencies.

The process was also monitored by representatives of the political parties, civil society organisations and journalists.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the State, Rahman Tella, said the materials that were distributed were ballot paper, EC8 series and result sheets.

Mr Tella added that Registration Area Centres (RAC), would be activated in the state on Friday.

The REC said INEC is ready for the election, assuring that the election will be free, fair and credible in the state.

INEC in Osun State had earlier on Wednesday also distributed sensitive electoral materials to local government areas in the state amidst heavy security presence.

In Osun, the distribution was monitored by representatives of political parties, journalists and observers.

Some of the materials distributed were ballot papers, and result sheets for the Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives elections, among others.

