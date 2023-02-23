United States President Joe Biden has commended the peace accord signed by 18 political parties on Wednesday.

“I commend yesterday’s peace accord in Nigeria, signed by the political parties and candidates running in Nigeria’s presidential election on February 25,” he said in a Thursday press statement from the White House.

He said by signing the accord, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and to support a peaceful transition of power.

“Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly,” Mr Biden said.

He reiterated that the US does not support any single candidate or party, rather it supports a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.

The president encouraged all Nigerians –no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity —to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard — including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.

“I encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge,” he admonished.

Nigeria’s presidential election will be held this Saturday, 25 February, with 18 candidates jostling for Nigeria’s presidency at the poll.

