NigeriaDecides2023: INEC begins diThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday began the distribution of sensitive electoral materials to local government areas in preparation for Saturday’s election in Osun State.

The materials were moved from the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria to local government areas under heavy security.

The distribution was also monitored by representatives of political parties, journalists and observers.

Some of the materials distributed were ballot papers, and result sheets for the Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives elections, among others.

Security operatives stationed at the entrance of the CBN had earlier prevented journalists and other observers from inspecting the materials citing a directive by the CBN that nobody be allowed into its premises.

The situation raised confusion among observers, party agents and journalists at the scene to monitor the distribution.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, stressed that the commission is ready for the elections.

“Our sensitive materials, particularly, ballot papers, and result sheets are usually in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria. We are ready for the election. We are here to start batching our materials for onward transmission to these local government areas,” he said.

“What you have seen on the ground are the ballot papers, result sheets for the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections. We will arrange and batch them to various local governments,” he added.

“All these are indications that the Commission is ready. The commission is in touch with our security agents. The synergy is there. All our local government offices are well secured.”

