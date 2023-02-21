A group, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative (OAI) has called for more actions to open up the national and sub-national parliaments in Nigeria to improve the country’s ranking on the Open Parliament Index (OPI).

The group made the call during a training organised for journalists and civil society organisations (CSOs) in Abuja.

The training focused on how to further improve transparency and accountability at the legislative arm.

A development expert, Itia Otabor, who facilitated the session on OPI, said Nigeria needs to improve its current ranking across the board.

Mr Otabor, who is the director of strategy for the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), said the media and CSOs must collaborate to improve Nigeria’s ranking and also popularise the index and its indicators in a bid to improve the national and sub-national parliaments.

The OPI index ranks parliaments based on transparency, civic accountability and public accountability.

He noted that the Promoting Open Parliament for Upscaling Legislative Accountability (POPULA), a project by OrderPaper Initiative, will go a long way in improving the performance indicators for parliamentarians.

“We are hoping that the OPI will become a mechanism, a vehicle that we can achieve the institutionalisation of the performance measurement that will engender a much more transparent and accountable and public participatory parliament.

“If we popularise the index, especially the indicators that went into the result that was published in the index it will help to promote transparency accountability and civic participation in our national parliament,” Mr Otabor said.

About 24 years into the Fourth Republic, the finances of the National Assembly are still opaque. The salaries and entitlements of federal lawmakers remain a subject of speculation as their budgets are not made public.

Also speaking at the training, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Grace Ike, said there is a need for frequent capacity building for journalists to achieve the goal.

She noted that often, citizens and legislators do not know the responsibilities of a parliamentarian which explains the undue emphasis on constituency projects.

“It is therefore the responsibility of parliamentary reporters to enlighten the people on how the lawmakers carry out their functions.

“Hence, a workshop of this nature is key in further educating and equipping journalists who cover activities of the legislature on the best criteria or methods for properly assessing legislators,” she said.

OPI ranking

The OPI West Africa index ranked 13 West African national parliaments based on the criteria of transparency, civic accountability and public accountability.

The countries include Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Benin, Ghana, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal.

Others are Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger and Guinea Bissau.

According to the OPI West African Index for 2022, Nigeria currently ranks fourth on public accountability with 10.23 points out of a possible 30. The country’s parliament trails Cape Verde, Sierra Leone and Ghana who scored 15.68, 15.68 and 14.32 respectively.

On civic participation, the country is also ranked fourth, with 18.08 points out of the possible 35 points. It trails Cape Verde, Ghana and Sierra Leone who scored 23.33, 21.00 and 20.42 respectively.

On transparency, the National Assembly is ranked sixth with a total score of 20.90 out of 35 points available. Ghana sits at the top with 27.71 points while Cape Verde is in second position with 22.85 points.

Benin Republic, The Gambia and Sierra Leone all have 22.85 points each.

On transparency, the index considers whether a parliament “discloses more information, improves the legal or institutional frameworks to guarantee the right to information, improves the quality of parliamentary information disclosed to the public, or improves the transparency of its decision-making processes or systems.”

To assess civic participation, the index looked at whether a parliament “creates or improves opportunities, processes or mechanisms for the public to inform or influence decisions; whether Parliament creates, enables or improves participatory mechanisms for minorities or underrepresented groups; and whether Parliament enables a legal environment that guarantees freedoms of assembly, association and peaceful protest.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

