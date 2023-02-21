The supposed senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for Kano Central District, Rufa’i Hanga, did not make the final lists of senatorial candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC on Tuesday published the final lists of candidates contesting various political offices across the country, but Mr Hanga was missing from the list.

Instead, the electoral commission published the name of a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the NNPP candidate for the central district in place of Mr Hanga whose name was submitted to the INEC by the party.

Mr Shekarau, a sitting senator for Kano central district, was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defected to and stayed briefly in the NNPP before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) following irreconcilable differences with NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The NNPP initially submitted Mr Shekarau’s name to the INEC as its senatorial candidate for Kano Central district.

The INEC had argued that Mr Shekarau is yet to inform it officially that he has left the NNPP and is no longer its candidate for the district as required by the electoral act, thus it cannot replace his name with another person.

Mr Kwankwaso said the party has sued the INEC for failure to substitute Mr Shekarau’s name after leaving the NNPP for the PDP.

