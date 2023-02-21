The Police Service Commission (PSC) has replaced Naja’atu Muhammad as its coordinator for the North-west zone after the protest by the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PSC, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Ikechukwu Ani, the head of press and public relations, stated that the council has replaced Ms Muhammad with Bawa Lawal, a retired assistant inspector general of police, who is also from the North-west.

The commission recently named its national, zonal and state coordinators to monitor the conduct of police officers posted for election duties.

However, on Monday, the spokesperson of the APC campaign council, Festus Keyamo, in a statement condemned the appointment of Ms Muhammad as PSC coordinator for the North-west and called for her removal.

The campaign described the appointment of Ms Muhammad as callous, insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking on the statement issued by the APC, Mr Ani said the commission is sensitive to the concerns of Nigeria, and, therefore, resolved to replace Ms Muhammad.

“The Commission wishes to state with all sense of responsibility that its Commissioners representing different geopolitical zones have always supervised assignments of the Commission in the geopolitical zones they represent. It was the same with the present national assignment.

“The Commission will always be sensitive to the wishes of Nigerians and will continue to contribute its quota to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

“It wishes to restate its commitment to a free and fair 2023 elections where the police as the lead agency in internal security which includes election policing will discharge its duties according to the dictates of the law,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:

Ms Muhammad was a director in the APC campaign council before she defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In subsequent interviews after leaving the campaign, she claimed that APC candidate Bola Tinubu has no plan for the North and lacks the physical fitness to be president.

In a counterclaim, the APC campaign claimed that Ms Muhammad was sacked by the campaign for incompetency. It also alleged that she was a mole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

