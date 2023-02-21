Four foreign nationals have been arrested with Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and National Identity Cards in Ondo State as Nigeria prepares to vote on Saturday.

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state, Bosede Olufumilayo, disclosed this on Tuesday as security agencies in the state met with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to map out plans for peaceful elections

The controller, however, did not give further details on the arrest.

Meanwhile not less than 7,000 security personnel will cover the presidential and national assembly elections in the state.

Similarly, INEC said it will deploy 17,562 trained ad hoc staff and corps members for the conduct of the elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, and the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oyetola Oyelami, spoke to journalists at the Police Officers Mess in Akure, after the meeting of heads of the security agencies with INEC officials.

The Police Commissioner said the deployment of the operatives had started, even as he warned that political thuggery would not be condoned during the elections.

Mr Oyelami, on his part, said the election would take place in 3,923 polling units in the state, noting that the current naira and fuel crises would not hinder the conduct of the elections.

“A total of 17,562 ad-hoc personnel will be deployed to 3,923 polling units across the state,” he said.

