As the presidential election draws nearer, a group, the Yoruba Leaders of Thought, on Monday formally endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the poll, saying he is the most qualified of all the candidates.

The leaders, who met with Mr Tinubu at an interactive session at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, also commended the APC, particularly the party’s governors, for embracing power shift to promote unity and belongingness in the country.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the group, Tajudeen Olusi, said Mr Tinubu had contributed a lot to this country, promoting democracy, good governance and economic development.

Mr Tinubu, who arrived at the venue of the interactive session along with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, thanked the leaders for what he called their labour of love and for waiting patiently for him until he eventually arrived from Abuja.

Addressing them in Yoruba, the APC candidate noted that the 2023 presidency was for all of them and other Nigerians, saying “Eyinlokan,” meaning it is your turn.

He, however, charged them to reach for their PVCs and ensure they vote in Saturday’s election so they can herald the change envisaged for the country.

In the communique issued at the end of the session, the leaders said: “Yoruba and South-west leaders made up of Yoruba groups who believe in the oneness of Nigeria based on equity, fairness and justice, a nation where no one is oppressed, held an interactive session with the presidential candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday 20th February 2023.

“The meeting commended leaders of the APC for encouraging the spirit of belongingness and national unity by honouring the age-long desire of Nigerians for power shift, the principle which led to the overwhelming emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate.

“The highly successful interactive session noted the phenomenal successes already recorded by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu both in his pre-political career and in his public life as a politician, administrator and leader.

“The meeting concluded that when compared to others in the race for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands head and shoulder above the rest. He is the most prepared, the most suitable in terms of competence, character, capacity and the most humane to lead Nigeria to an enviable prosperous status among the comity of nations in the 21st century.

“The meeting commended President Buhari for the achievements he has recorded thus far and for demonstrating that he is a patriot and a man of integrity.

READ ALSO: Buhari campaigns for Tinubu from Ethiopia

“They, however, called on him to take immediate and radical steps to attenuate the sufferings occasioned by the twin scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel in the country.

“We commend the present and founding fathers of APC for building the party into a formidable vehicle for winning elections. But it must transform from a mere vehicle for attaining electoral victories to an organization that can confidently chart and execute a development path for Nigeria.

“In conclusion, Yoruba leaders of thought appealed to Nigerians, in general, to keep a date with Asiwaju Tinubu on February 25, 2023, to drive the shared prosperity that the Asiwaju presidency is bound to bring to Nigeria.”

The communique was signed by Mr Olusi and the Secretary of the group, Adebayo Aina

The session was attended by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, former governors Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and Adegboyega Oyetola, as well as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Femi Hamzat, Yomi Finnih and prominent traditional rulers across the South-west.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

