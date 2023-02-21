A non-profit organisation, Mercy Jet Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital for Trauma and Surgery (HTS), is appealing for an estimate of N6.3 million to save the life of five-year-old Akachukwu Nwanye.

According to the foundation in a message to PREMIUM TIMES, Master Akachukwu was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a heart-related condition that involves a poor formation of a baby’s heart right from the womb.

The foundation noted that the heart condition was first discovered at X-Serve Children’s Heart Clinic, after which he was transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for further treatment before the partnership with the Hospital for Trauma and Surgery (HTS).

It added that the young boy is currently under the care of HTS and will be operated on at its facility but the cost of the surgery “is far beyond the family’s reach”.

Medication

The foundation explained that the parents have been using medication to sustain the patient until the money for the surgery is complete, adding that he has been unable to attend school due to his condition.

“Please help save Akachukwu. His father, a commercial bus driver, has spent all his life savings on blood transfusion, which is being done weekly.

“The mother of the little boy is passionately appealing to the public to assist her in saving the life of her son, who would be having the surgery at Hospital for Trauma & Surgery Victoria, Island, Lagos,” the message noted.

The foundation has requested that donations could be sent to a designated bank account of “MercyJet Foundation’s GTBank account number 0630057712”.

