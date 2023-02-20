The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, have declared a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wanted for allegedly committing various offences in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The corps member, Nnamdi Emeh, was accused of unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering.

Mr Emeh, 26, was also accused of fraud, impersonation and defamation of character.

The police, however, did not provide details of when and how the corps member allegedly committed the offences.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, only said the corps member was “positively identified/mentioned” in an ongoing investigation by the police in Anambra State.

The corps member was attached to the police command in the state, where he was undergoing his mandatory national service, the police said.

A portrait of the corps member dressed in a police uniform, circulated by the police, suggested that he was falsely claiming to be an assistant superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson asked members of the public to report to the police whenever they see the wanted corps member around their neighbourhood for immediate arrest.

He assured that the identity of those who report the whereabouts of the corps member would be protected by the police.

NYSC is a programme set up by the Nigerian government in May 1973 as an avenue for reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the nation after the bloody civil war between 1967 and 1970.

It was primarily designed to encourage development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria from different tribes as well as for the promotion of national unity.

Graduates of universities and polytechnics in Nigeria, under the age of 30 years, are required to take part in the scheme for one year.

