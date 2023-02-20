The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other stakeholders not to let the people down, as the nation is at the threshold of another democratic transition of government with Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 25 February and Governorship/States Houses of Assembly polls slated for 11 March.

In a communique signed by its President, Mustpha Isah, and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of its Standing Committee in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital weekend, the umbrella of all editors in Nigeria said that Nigerians desire that their votes will count and are expectant of free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence.

“We call on the INEC to make good its promise of early deployment of electoral materials to polling units on election days and ensure its personnel, in their conduct, do not deviate from provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the elections.

“The NGE notes that all eyes will be on the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and urges the electoral body to ensure that the devices are in top shape, to perform optimally and actualise the intended purpose of their introduction during the elections”, the statement added.

The editors also called on the electoral body to ensure the secrecy of ballots, by ensuring that its cubicles are well positioned to achieve this and cameras are kept away by voters while voting.

The Guild noted the important role of the security agencies in achieving free, fair and credible elections, urging them to be unbiased and ensure that voters are able to exercise their franchise freely in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of intimidation.

It also urged the security agencies to be on the lookout for vote buyers with a view to apprehending and prosecuting offenders, and advised them to provide adequate security for electoral officials and materials.

Expressing concern over the activities of some political parties since the commencement of the ongoing campaigns, the editors advised political parties and their candidates to play by the rules and impress on their supporters the need to avoid violence before, during and after the polls.

The NGE added, “We call on politicians to let their party manifestos and campaign promises guide the electorate in making their choices, and to avoid inducing voters through vote buying.

“The Guild calls on the electorate to come out to perform their civic rights by speaking with their votes on election days and to avoid voter apathy.”

Observing that the media have a role to play in ensuring free and fair elections, the NGE urged the media to be professional in their reportage and ensure proper fact checking before publication of reports.

The editors also called on all stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), local and international election monitors/observers to play their roles within the ambit of the law in ensuring that the nation has yet another successful elections and transition.,

The Guild also noted the current challenges over the cashless policy and advised the government, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to address all challenges capable of affecting the conduct of the general elections.

The Guild appreciated the Ogun State government for providing an atmosphere conducive for the Standing Committee meeting to hold in the state.

For: Nigerian Guild of Editors

Mustapha Isah

President

Iyobosa Uwugiaren Ph.D

General Secretary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

