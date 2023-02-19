The senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Adamawa Central, Ibrahim Ahijo, said he would lift thousands of people from poverty if elected on 25 February.

Mr Ahijo said he will lift at least 10,000 youths and women out of poverty through small and medium-scale businesses if elected as the next senator in each of the seven local government areas that make up the district.

“We have so many bills to sponsor, but first, I will sponsor a bill that can give youths and women at least 50% of appointments of MDAs both in federal and state governments.

“This is imperative because youths and women are always on the frontline supporters in electing candidates, starting from ward councillors to the president, however, they are not being compensated adequately.

READ ALSO:

“I will also (if elected) collaborate with my colleagues to find a lasting solution between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government in addressing incessant industrial action by the university lecturers.

As the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections draw nearer, Mr Ahijo reminded the electorate in the district and across the state to vote for him, the SDP governorship candidate and all candidates under the SDP with a white horse logo.

“While thanking you for your continued support and prayers, make sure you turn out and vote for the right candidates for the SDP in Adamawa, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

