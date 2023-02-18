The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says if has recovered an additional sum of N900 million for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the money was part of the funds which some Deposit Money Banks fraudulently withheld since 2015, and refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The commission the amount added to the N1.4 billion earlier released to the scheme on 5 August 2022.

NHIS was established in 2004 to provide social health insurance in Nigeria under an arrangement whereby health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants of the scheme.

In January 2022, the agency partnered with the EFCC to improve digital transformation with regard to health insurance.

Recall that on 10 February 2022, the commission announced that it had remitted a tranche of N1.5 billion to the scheme in a similar manner.

This, the commission said, was preceded by N1. 3 billion it also helped the NHIS to recover from the banks to the agency in September 2021.

‘NHIS’ N12 billion trapped’

NHIS had announced in August 2021 that over N12 billion belonging to it was trapped in the bank.

The NHIS Executive Secretary, Muhammad Sambo, said this during a courtesy visit to EFCC chairperson, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on 29 July 2021, according to a statement by the EFCC.

Mr Sambo said during the meeting that EFCC had helped the agency to recover N5.4 billion as of then.

“In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4billion for us out of the N12.085 billion that has been trapped; this is a monumental achievement and that is why we will ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC,” he said.

Mr Sambo commended the EFCC for the recoveries and assured that every kobo recovered will be judiciously utilised.

