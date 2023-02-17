A Nigerian academic, Jacob Jacob, has been appointed Under-Secretary-General for Research, Evaluation and Foresight (REEF) at the Organisation of Educational Cooperation (OEC).

The appointment was announced last Thursday, according to a statement on OEC’s website.

Accepting his appointment, Mr Jacob said he is honoured to join the OEC and humbled by Secretary General Manssour Bin Mussallam’s appointment to join his senior management team.

“I look forward to working closely with the Secretary-General and member countries to build the knowledge and perspectives needed to transform our education for a more peaceful and prosperous future for all humanity,” he added.

Before joining the OEC, Mr Jacob served as the Dean of Graduate School and Research at the American University of Nigeria. He previously held academic appointments at the Centre on International Cooperation at New York University and at the Department of International Studies at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, where he headed the Dickinson Bridge Programme.

About OEC

The Organisation of Educational Cooperation (OEC) was established on 29 January 2020 by Latin American, Caribbean, African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Pacific Island countries at the International Summit on Balanced and Inclusive Education held in Djibouti.

As set out by its Constitutive Charter, the purpose of the OEC is to contribute to the equitable, just, and prosperous social transformation of societies by promoting balanced and inclusive education, in order to attain the fundamental rights to liberty, justice, dignity, sustainability, social cohesion, and material and immaterial security for the peoples of the world.

The OEC acts, therefore, as an instrument of intellectual, technical and financial cooperation and solidarity between its Member States as well as its Associate Members.

