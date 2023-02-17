The Federal High Court in Akure has disqualified the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akoko Southeast and Southwest Federal constituency of Ondo State in the 25 February general election.

Adegboyega Adefarati was disqualified after the court nullified the party primaries which produced him in November.

The court said the APC, therefore, has no candidate in the constituency for the election.

It was the second primary of the APC in the constituency to be voided by the courts following petitions faulting the procedures for the conduct of the exercises.

The court voided the first primary election of the party held on 27 May 2022 after the court agreed with a petitioner that the election was held in Akure instead of Akoko.

The court then ordered a rerun following a consent judgement arising from an agreement by the contending parties.

Mr Adefarati had emerged winner when the primary election was re-conducted in November.

However, one of the contestants, Segun Ategbole, approached the court again, seeking to be declared the winner.

The court, in its judgement delivered by a judge, T.B. Adegoke, held that the conduct of that primary was also faulty and, therefore, voided it.

However, the court this time declared that the APC shall have no candidate for the constituency, having not held a valid primary within the stipulated period.

It restrained the party from conducting another primary election as the window for primaries closed 180 days before the poll, as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2022.

The court also restrained INEC from accepting the name of Mr Adefarati, Mr Ategbole or any other name from the APC.

Party rejects judgement, heads to Appeal Court

Meanwhile, the APC in the state has rejected the judgement, vowing to proceed on appeal.

The party’s spokesperson, Alex Kalejaiye, on Friday said the party has directed its lawyers to file a stay of execution of the judgement.

“The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, assures party faithful that the party will challenge the judgement at the Appeal Court, with a view to securing a favourable judgement,” Mr Kalejaiye said.

“The State chapter calls on members of the party, and residents of the federal constituency to stay calm, and allow peace to reign.

“The party will definitely get back the ticket, and ultimately win the federal constituency come February 25th”, the party chieftain assured.”

