E-commerce company, Jumia, has announced that it laid off 900 employees in the latest round of big tech layoffs.

The workers affected in the layoff, according to the company, represent about 20 per cent of its workforce.

The new development comes days after eBay Inc announced plans to lay off 500 of its employees.

Jumia in its Q4 2022 financial report released on Thursday said it expected the headcount reductions to allow it to save over 30 per cent in monthly staff costs starting from March 2023.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, we undertook significant headcount reductions, resulting in over 900 position terminations, corresponding to a 20 per cent headcount reduction,” it said.

Following the layoffs, the company said it has streamlined its organizational structure, creating leaner, more effective teams, fully committed to the execution of its strategy.

“As part of our streamlining efforts, we have significantly reduced our presence in Dubai where certain management functions were located, reducing headcount by over 60 per cent.

“Most of the remaining staff are being relocated to our African offices, closer to our consumers, sellers and operations. We expect these headcount reductions to allow us to save over 30 per cent in monthly staff costs starting from March 2023, as compared to the October 2022 staff cost baseline.

“The implementation of these organizational changes resulted in $3.7 million in one-off restructuring costs booked in the fourth quarter of 2022. We are focused on driving marketing efficiencies, allowing us to significantly reduce our Sales & Advertising expense which decreased by 41 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022,” the company said.

As part of that, it said it is working on optimising the returns on its paid online marketing investments by rationalising marketing channels.

“We are also allocating a higher share of investment to local offline channels that help us build brand awareness and consideration in a cost-effective manner.

“We are also working on a comprehensive plan to drive fulfilment cost efficiencies. This includes a number of actions such as optimizing our footprint and logistics routes, improving warehousing staff management and productivity, reducing packaging costs and many more.

“We have seen early signs of success of this strategy in our e-commerce physical goods business where the freight & shipping cost per package decreased by 23 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022,” it said.

Jumia is the latest technology company to lay off its employees in a new wave of massive layoffs in the tech industry in which employees of Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, IT group Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, eBay and PayPal have been affected.

