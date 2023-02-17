A Federal High Court in Enugu State has struck out a suit seeking to disqualify all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state from taking part in the 2023 general elections.

The court presided over by Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, gave the ruling on Friday, according to a statement by Nana Ogbodo, the spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council.

Chika Idoko, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Enugu North District, had filed the suit challenging the PDP primary election on the grounds that the party submitted its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outside the period allowed by law.

The INEC was joined in the suit as the second defendant.

Mr Idoko had argued that the party submitted its membership register to INEC on 6 May 2022, less than 30 days before its primary election, contrary to the provisions of the law.

The ADC candidate asked the court to void the PDP primary for allegedly contravening Section 77 of the 2022 Electoral Law.

He contended that the PDP in the state should also be punished in line with extant provisions of Section 84 of the same law.

But delivering judgement, the judge, Mr Giwa-Ogunbanjo, ruled that

Mr Idoko, given that he was not a member of the PDP, lacked the locus standi to initiate an action against the internal affair of another party.

The judge further held that judicial authorities of the Court of Appeal at its various divisions in the country had decided on the issue of locus standi where a non-party member cannot challenge the internal affairs of another political party.

‘Victory for democracy

Mr Ogbodo, the spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, lauded the court judgement which upheld the primary election of the party in the state.

“This is a victory for democracy and in tandem with the provisions of our laws and decisions by both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in matters of this nature,” he said.

The campaign spokesperson advised candidates of opposition political parties whom he accused of being behind the suit, to channel their enemy in campaigning ahead of the general elections rather than seeking “to secure electoral victory by subterfuge, technicalities and propaganda.”

He commended the PDP faithful for standing with the party during the period of the legal tussle, adding that they should refocus their attention on delivering the party in the polls.

