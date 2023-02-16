Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, the Kwara governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has pledged to replicate the development strides of Rabiu Kwankwaso when the latter was governor of Kano State.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate made the promise on Thursday during his campaign tour to Asa Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr AbdulRaheem, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, reminded the Daudu of Balla during his visit to Balla, how they met in Kano during Mr Kwankwaso’s tenure as governor.

He said that the traditional ruler could testify to the way Mr Kwankwaso developed Kano, adding that he will do the exact thing in Kwara if given the mandate.

“I will do what Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did in Kano, in Kwara, if I am elected as the governor of the state.

“Other candidates are competing in worldly materials, but I am planning to compete in terms of development with other states,” he said.

Mohammed Hassan, the Olomoda of Omoda, confirmed the simplicity and dedicated nature of Mr AbdulRaheem, saying that he is a known person in the community and had always had access to his house.

The Olomoda however complained about the community’s bad road, especially the route that lead to Omoda, urging Mr AbdulRaheem to solve the problem, if elected.

“Our problems are many, but our major concern is bad road because evil people are using it as an opportunity to kidnap our people,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NNPP governorship campaign train visited Olomoda, Aboto-Oja, Afon, Balla, Otte and other parts of Asa local government area.

(NAN)

