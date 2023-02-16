The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, says over 300,000 police officers and men have been mobilised for deployment nationwide to ensure the successful conduct of the upcoming general elections in the country.

Mr Alkali disclosed this at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said: ”From INEC records, there exist 176,846 polling units in 8,809 wards of the 36 States of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory where the elections will be conducted.

”The Nigeria Police with the support of other security agencies have perfected plans to deploy in a coordinated and collaborative manner to cover all these locations.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police will deploy 310,973 personnel for the election security operations.

”This will comprise conventional policemen, the mobile policemen, the special counter-terrorism unit, the Special Forces, intelligence response team and other sections of the police.

”The manpower requirements for this exercise will be complemented by the military and other security agencies.”

According to him, the NPF has fully mobilised to provide adequate security for the smooth conduct of the 2023 general election.

”As you are all aware, we are counting days for the 2023 general election to commence, particularly the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25.”

According to Mr Alkali, the NPF is galvanising the entire defence and security sector to ensure that they provide adequate security before, during and after the election to enable Nigerians to exercise their franchise.

“In other words, we are looking at the issue of political campaigns, rallies and processions that are going on now; the actual Election Day and also our level of preparedness could anything happen after the announcement of results,” he added.

(NAN)

