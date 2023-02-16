The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Thursday announced the release of the results of the 2022 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
According to the examination body’s Registrar, Ibrahim Dantani, a professor, while 60,133 candidates registered for the examination, 59,124 sat the examinations.
He said the number of registered candidates grew by 12,218 from the 47, 916 candidates who registered in 2021.
However, the NECO registrar said the body recorded a more than 50 per cent increase in the number of candidates booked for various forms of examination malpractices during the examination.
Pass rate
Mr Dantani said 33,914 candidates, representing 57.36 per cent, had five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.
“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20 per cent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” the registrar said.
He also said 44,162 (76.13 per cent) of the 58,012 candidates who sat for the English Language examination had at least a credit.
He added that 43,096 (74.69%) of the 57,700 candidates who sat for Mathematics had at least a credit.
Increased malpractices
Speaking on the increase in malpractices perpetrated by the candidates, the registrar said NECO recorded a more than 50 per cent increase in cases when compared to the previous year.
He said from 4,454 in the previous examination, “the council recorded 11,419 cases, a 6,965 increase– during the private examinations concluded 57 days ago.”
NECO said the cases were 6,465 in 2020.
“This is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers,” said Mr Dantani.
Consequently, he said the board has blacklisted four supervisors, one each from Rivers and Plateau states and two from Ogun State “for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision.”
