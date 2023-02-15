MONROVIA – Prosecution witnesses at Gibril Massaquoi’s Appeal hearings in Liberia say they may not be exact in their testimonies against him because it has been a long time since his alleged crimes happened—citing human errors and forgetfulness.

The Finnish District Court acquitted Massaquoi in April 2022 following an unprecedented 15-month trial because the prosecution did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling to the Turku Court of Appeal, which has been hearing almost the same numbers of witnesses as the lower court, many of whom are in Liberia.

One main task for the prosecution is to clear up inconsistencies from the trial.

But as the hearings, currently taking place at the RLJ Kendeja Resorts enter their second week, it appears the defense team led by Kaarle Gummerus is making more wins about the witnesses’ apparent inconsistent testimonies.

Taking the witness stand on Tuesday, the first witness said at age 16, she and her mother were abducted by Gibril Massaquoi and his men in Waterside and taken under a bridge.

She told the court on Massaquoi’s orders, a girl was slaughtered right in front of them, while she and the other captives were tied up, beaten and tortured.

During her cross-examination, Gummerus, the lead defense counsel reminded her that she had earlier told Finnish police investigators and the District Court that she and her aunty, Mamie Peters whom she lived with, had gone to Waterside to purchase when Massaquoi’s men opened fired and her aunty was shot multiple times from the back and died of the gun wounds. Gummerus questioned why she changed the narratives and did not mention the death of any family member.

In defense, the witness said she lost her mother in the horror, and not her aunty. She told the court that she used to call her mother “Aunty.”

Not convinced, Gummerus asked her to explain how her mother she called “Aunty” was killed. But the presiding judge intervened and said his request was not admissible in the court.

Gummerus then pointed out that the witness had told Finnish police that she witnessed Massaquoi’s men beheading a girl on his orders and later testified before the lower court, saying Massaquoi, himself shot the girl. She had told the lower court that it was her first time seeing Massaquoi face to face when he introduced himself and recited his famous message to the victim: “When you get to heaven, tell God that I angel Gabriel Sent you.”

The defense questioned her about the actual account since she has backtracked her previous testimony before the lower court, claiming Massaquoi ordered the girl to be beheaded.

The witness said: “We are all humans, we think of plenty things. If I said that, that means I made mistakes. It happened long time ago.”

Asked how she came across the Finnish police, the witness said, she was told by a friend named Amos Johnson. But the defense again, reminded her she had earlier told the police that she was informed by Nathaniel Williams.

But she retorted and said “No, I didn’t say that. If I say that then I forget. This has taken a long time, and we were not expecting you back. We thought this is finished.”

The second witness told the court that he and his friend were caught up in a gunfire orchestrated by “Angel Gabriel.” His friend, the witness said, died in the gunfire, and displaying a scar before the judges in court, he said he was shot in his arm.

But, the defense counsel, grilling the second witness, said he had first told investigators that his friend was murdered by Angel Michael, and not Gabriel. But the witness, justifying, said he if he had said so, he made a “human error” but he “actually meant Angel Gabriel.”

“Maybe I mistakenly call him Angel Michael because they are two angels that are widely known, but later I corrected and said it was Angel Gabriel, not Michael,” said the witness.

The third witness had earlier told Finnish Police and the lower court that he was captured by Massaquoi and his men in 2002 when he went to purchase goods in Waterside but was set free by a soldier named George. Later he told the court he was freed by James.

When grilled over his inconsistent testimony, the witness, age 35, said “it was not strange for people to use two different names during the war days.”

The trial continues Wednesday with three additional witnesses expected to appear.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives as part of its West African Justice Reporting Project.

