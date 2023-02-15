The police in Delta say five people have been arrested for setting two banks and two vehicles ablaze on Wednesday in Udu Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Warri.
“Two banks and two vehicles were set ablaze by the protesters in Udu. I am not aware of any other protest in Warri and Effurun.
“Meanwhile, five persons have been apprehended in connection with the crime,” Mr Edafe said.
An eyewitness said some people who were angry about the non-availability of cash in banks and the rejection of the old naira notes protested and set ablaze two vehicles around Express Junction and Ovwian area of Udu.
Normalcy has been restored following the swift intervention of security operatives deployed to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.
(NAN)
