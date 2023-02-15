Increased crude production by Nigeria, Angola and Kuwait inspired a boost in the January production by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the group said.

Oil production from the 13 members of the organisation, OPEC, averaged 28.88 million barrels per day in January 2023, lower by 49 thousand barrels per day on a month-on-month, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report released Tuesday.

The report also noted that crude oil production in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran declined in the same month.

Nigeria’s crude oil production climbed to 1,336 million barrels per day, from 1,271 million in December 2022, while Angola’s output rose to 1.155 million barrels a day, an OPEC survey, which cites secondary data sources, said.

However, according to the oil cartel’s direct communication data, Nigeria’s crude oil production climbed to 1,258 million barrels per day, from 1,235 million in December 2022.

OPEC indicated it gets its crude oil production figures mainly from two sources, either as direct communication by member countries or by information released by secondary energy intelligence platforms.

Nigeria pumped 65,000 barrels more in January as the country continues to recover from a heavily disrupted crude sector plagued by oil theft.

In recent years, Nigeria has recorded a surge in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft incidents in its oil-producing region, a development that worsened the nation’s revenue challenge.

In a bid to curb crude theft, the NNPC launched an application in August last year to monitor the incidence of theft and vandalism.

The NNPC also awarded a multibillion naira pipeline surveillance procurement to a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo.

