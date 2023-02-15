Mobile network operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, on Tuesday apologised to its customers after users reported network outages in parts of the country on Valentine’s Day.

PREMIUM TIMES observed Tuesday that the network disruption affected calls and data services for several hours.

Many Nigerians who experienced difficulty reaching out to their loved ones took to social media platforms to vent their frustration.

“I was in a meeting that was very crucial and all of a sudden the MTN network vanished. By the time I’ll join back, they are close and they’ve been waiting for me to speak since,” a customer, Westley Luther, wrote on Facebook.

“I’m not happy o. I don’t even know how to explain! But it’s well and I love you MTN but una too dey misbehave!”

Another user , Oluwa Josh, lamented that the network challenge caused serious havoc because of the Naira crisis being faced by Nigerians across the country.

“When you know what people are facing in this country. 80 per cent of us always transfer to buy foodstuff. I went to bed with empty stomach yesterday 🤔 MTN it’s well o😏,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user, Man of Letters, wrote: “Seems the MTN blackout happened Nationwide?

Who else experienced it? They have to pay for the inconveniences they caused us.”

Apology

But in its reaction to the network disruption on its Facebook page Tuesday, MTN apologised to its customers and assured them of improved services.

“Today, of all days, you couldn’t count on us to keep you seamlessly connected with the people, places, businesses, and things that matter to you,” the telecom company said in a statement.

“Words cannot express how sorry we are sorry for the disruption we caused. The issue has been resolved and services restored. You matter to us and we will never stop showing you how much.”

MTN is active in over 20 countries, and one-third of the company’s revenue comes from Nigeria, where it holds about 35 per cent market share.

