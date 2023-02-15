The PDP Presidential Campaign Council has announced the composition of a 14-member committee to coordinate and manage the campaign of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Oyo State, South-west Nigeria.

A statement by the Director General of the Council and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, said the committee would be chaired by Hosea Agboola, a former Senate deputy chief whip in the seventh assembly.

Mr Agboola is to be assisted by Hazeem Gbolarumi, a former deputy governor of the state and former coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in Oyo State.

No reason was given for the composition of the committee.

Mr Tambuwal, however, said the action is pursuant to the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved guidelines and after wide consultations.

“It is therefore the wish of our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Waziri Adamawa), and that of the entire PDP family that your contribution to the overall success of the assignment of the council will justify the confidence reposed in each of you by the leadership of our great party.

“These appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Crisis

The PDP in Oyo State has experienced a crisis in the past, with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) accusing the current governor, Seyi Makinde, a member of the party, of causing disunity in the state chapter.

Mr Makinde had shunned the PDP rally when Atiku campaigned in Ibadan, the state capital last month. The presidential candidate, however, commended the governor for “making sure that this rally is well organised and well-orchestrated.”

The Oyo governor was named the vice chairman (south) of the PCC when it was constituted in September last year.

However, he didn’t take up the appointment because he is a member of the G-5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The governors are asking for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to balance the party’s leadership structure.

Read statement below

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

OYO STATE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL AND STATE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after wide and extensive consultation; has approved the composition of THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL FOR OYO STATE pursuant to the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved guidelines.

The Membership of the Oyo State PCC and SCMC is as follows:

CHAIRMAN – SENATOR HOSEA AGBOOLA

VICE CHAIRMAN – H. E. ALH. HAZEEM GBOLARUNMI

DIRECTOR – HON. MOROOF AKINWANDE

DEPUTY DIRECTOR MEDIA & PUBLICITY – HON. FEMI JOSAIH

DEPUTY DIRECTOR FIELD OPERATION – HON. ABORODE MAJEKODUNMI

DEPUTY DIRECTOR RESEARCH & STRATEGY – HON. MUSAH ABDULWASIL

DEPUTY DIRECTOR VOLUNTEER GROUPS – MRS. KEMI ALABI

DEPUTY DIRECTOR FINANCE – RT. HON. ADEOLU ADELEKE

DEPUTY DIRECTOR ELECTION MANAGEMENT – HON. NURENI ADISA

DEPUTY DIRECTOR DOCUMENTATION/REPORTING – HON. SUMBO OWOLABI

DEPUTY DIRECTOR RELIGIOUS AND CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT – ALH. FARIAH IBRAHIM (CULTURAL)

DEPUTY DIRECTOR YOUTH & STUDENTS – (1) ADEKOLA ADEOYE (2). HON. JUMOKE ALI

DEPUTY DIRECTOR SECURITY & INTELLIGENCE – ENGR. FEMI BABALOLA

DEPUTY DIRECTOR MONITORING AND EVALUATION – HON. WALE ADEGOKE

It is therefore the wish of our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Waziri Adamawa), and that of the entire PDP Family that your contribution to the overall success of the assignment of the Council will justify the confidence reposed in each of you by the Leadership of our Great Party.

These appointments are with immediate effect.

Congratulations!

H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Director-General, PCO

