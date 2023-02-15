A new Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, has been sworn-in in Lagos State.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the police headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Mr Owohunwa told his personnel that “our bond with Lagosians is to keep them safe and secure. Lagosians want this done within the context of rule of law, professionalism, and utmost respect for their fundamental human rights.

He said he was prepared to deliver on this mandate with utmost commitment and dedication.

“I promise to work assiduously to provide the requisite leadership to Lagos State Police Command in a manner that will prioritise discipline, training and capacity development, professionalism, and public accountability in a manner that will leave the government and Lagosians in no doubts of any sort of our renewed commitment to policing them within their expectations,” he said.

“​I promise that under my watch, I will be hard on deviants within the fold of the state police command who continually bring us into disrepute and pitch us against the citizens we are paid to serve and protect.

“Such elements are encouraged to embrace the tenets of self-discipline in the common good or be ready for the consequences. An undisciplined officer is a threat not only to the policing family but to the community and the State he serves.”

The new police chief also called for improved operational efficiency and strong inter-agency synergy with the military detachments and other state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies in the state.

He said with improved or establishment of new strategic partnerships with relevant sister security agencies, in addition with the public trust, his leadership would witness unprecedented giant strides.

“Above all, with your support and trust of Lagosians, I intend to adopt a problem-solving framework that will be founded on the policing principle of zero-tolerance to crime, the practice of crime-mapping, and utilization of crime statistics and intelligence analysis tools to support perspective policing,” he said.

The new CP also saluted his outgoing colleague, Abiodun Alabi, who has been promoted to the position of an acting assistant inspector-general of police in the state.

​“At this juncture, I once again sincerely salute my boss and predecessor, Ag. AIG Abiodun Alabi, for his service to the command and people of Lagos state,” Mr Owohunwa said.

“You might be exiting the state command, but the good news is that you are still at our service, though on a higher professional ground. We shall be knocking on your door for professional guidance. I trust you will always let us in.”

Speaking about the general elections, he said that he was briefed by Mr Alabi “in detail on the strategies and action plans for the exercise.”

In his valedictory speech, Mr Alabi, commended all sister agencies in the state for their support in the success of his administration.

“At my maiden press briefing on 24th January 2022, I made it clear that my crime prevention strategy and policing vision would rest on visibility policing, respect for human rights, professional ethics, intelligence-led policing, community policing, proactive policing and inter-agency synergy,” he said.

“You would all agree with me that we made tremendous achievements as regards these yardsticks. accountability was bedrock of my administration as all Area Commanders, DPOs and other officers were made answerable for their actions and inactions.

“We sadly recorded two cases of misuse of firearms but in our usual tradition of ensuring justice and accountability, the officers involved in these cases are currently undergoing trial for their actions.”

