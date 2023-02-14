President Muhammadu Buhari said his eight years administration has significantly attained its repositioning plan for the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Buhari said this on Monday in Abuja at the inauguration of critical operational assets procured by the Nigeria Police Force.

“Looking back to what I inherited in the Nigeria Police Force and where we are, almost eight years into our administration, I can proudly say that I have significantly attained my repositioning plan for the Nigeria Police Force.

“It is my expectation that subsequent national leadership of the country will sustain this initiative.

“On this note, I commend the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Police Force for this great achievement and I encourage you to sustain your zeal for service to the nation,” he said.

Mr Buhari said the inauguration of the critical operational assets was part of the giant stride of his administration in advancing the police reform and re-equipment agenda.

According to him, we are running a democratic system, guided by rule of law and the police worldwide is recognised as the most symbolic agency under democratic governance and rule of law process.

“Any nation that is desirous of defending her democratic credentials and advancing the course of rule of law must prioritise the efficiency of her police institution.

“It is in recognition of this that I have remained firmly committed to the reform agenda of our police.

“The overriding goal is to modernise, reform and restore the dwindling primacy of our police within the internal security architecture of the country,” he said.

He said the acquisition of the assets being inaugurated was in furtherance to the commitment of the federal government to adequately and appropriately equip the police.

Mr Buhari said the idea was to guarantee stable internal security for peaceful, secured and credible 2023 general elections.

According to him, his pledge is to bequeath to the nation a democratic culture where the police will remain apolitical and impartial during the 2023 general election.

He said the focus was on a process that would be peaceful and secured with outcomes truly reflective of the free will of the citizens.

In his remark, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, said the critical assets were operational vehicles, crowd control and anti-riot gadgets and high-capacity desktop and laptop computers.

He said the assets were acquired to ensure proper enforcement of electoral laws and a seamless electioneering process and stabilising the public space before, during, and after the general elections.

Mr Baba said the idea was to enhance the capacity of the Nigeria Police to manage civil disorder in line with acceptable national legal framework and global law enforcement protocols.

(NAN)

