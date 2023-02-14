The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the legal compliance committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the general elections.

Mr Osinbajo inaugurated the committee on Monday at the State House in Abuja.

Those who attended the event include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the APC National Legal Adviser, Ahmed El-Marzuk and others.

In a statement issued via his Twitter account, Mr Osinbajo stated that the members of the committee, who are lawyers, will protect the interest of the party at the coming polls.

He noted that the committee has the mandate to ensure that all internal structures of the party and external engagements of the party are conducted in accordance with established operating procedures and the law.

The vice president disclosed that the committee played a similar role in the 2015 and 2019 general elections through the ear-on-the-ground strategy.

“The APC Legal Compliance Committee is an assembly of very committed members of the party, who by their calling as lawyers, will offer tremendous value to the party through the protection of its interests at every step of this electoral process.

“Many who have worked with us in the build-up to the 2015 & 2019 general elections know that the proactive approach we adopted, especially through the ear-on-the-ground work of the Presidential Legal Team, provided us crucial head-start in tackling some of the challenges,” he stated.

He added that the committee will insulate “the campaign of the party at all levels against breaches of rules, regulations, guidelines, and laws by ensuring strict compliance thereof; and to develop compliance checklists and protocols, conduct pieces of training for campaign personnel, and prepare compliance reports.”

Mr Osinbajo has not openly identified with the campaign of the APC since he lost the presidential primaries at the APC convention in June 2022.

The vice president lost the primary to his former boss and political ally, Bola Tinubu.

He is also not a member of the APC presidential campaign council, although the ruling party had explained that he was exempted at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, who asked that some should be allowed to focus on governance.

Two weeks ago, the legal team of the PCC held a meeting with Mr Osinbajo on the preparation for the election.

Those at the meeting included the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Mr Keyamo, Mr El-Marzuk and his predecessor, Babatunde Ogala.

