Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says uniting Nigeria and eradicating poverty would be his topmost priorities if elected in the 25 February election.

Mr Adebayo made the disclosure on Monday when he paid homage at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage-Muhammad I, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the SDP presidential candidate, Nigeria is blessed with so many resources that no citizen was supposed to be living in poverty.

He explained that 99 per cent of Nigerians “do not have N100, 000 in their savings account, signifying that they are living in poverty in the midst of plenty.

“The resources of this country are in the hands of just one per cent of the population and it should not be so.

“It cannot be allowed to continue, as such if I am elected as the president of the country, we will redistribute the resources to ensure that the majority of our people live above the poverty line,” he added.

Mr Adebayo also said the government, under his watch, would ensure total unity of the country by ensuring equitable distribution of projects and appointments.

The presidential candidate also promised to give constitutional roles to traditional rulers to give proper attention to the people.

“Traditional rulers are closer to the people and they live with them daily, and the people can access them without any protocol to channel their problems for prompt action.

“If the people are properly taken care of, it will go a long way to prevent most of the vices and crime we have in the country today,” he added.

The presidential candidate, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to vote for SDP massively as they did for Moshood Abiola in the 1993 presidential election.

Also, Mohammed Alfa-Nyass, Nasarawa State Governorship Candidate of the SDP, promised to tackle insecurity if elected as the next governor of the state.

He promised to establish a neighbourhood security outfit with over 500 personnel to improve intelligence gathering and collaborate with the conventional security agencies in the state.

The governorship candidate also promised to build two international markets in Lafia to deal in vehicle and motorcycle spare parts and fabrics.

“We will also invest heavily in agriculture and establish government-owned farms and also support genuine farmers with inputs and loan facilities to boost their activities,” he added.

He, therefore, called on the people to vote for all the candidates of SDP in all elections for restoration, transformation and repositioning of the country.

Responding, the emir commended the presidential candidate and his entourage for the peaceful conduct of their campaign and urged them to sustain it during and after the general elections.

(NAN)

