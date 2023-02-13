Armed robbers invaded a Chicken Republic branch in the Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday and shot one of its staff members.

The restaurant management in a series of Tweets described the incident as an “attempted robbery.”

“Earlier today, a member of our team was shot at our Admiralty Lekki 1 Branch, in an attempted robbery. He is currently receiving medical attention and we ask that you join us to pray for his recovery,” the management said.

“We are deeply saddened by this despicable act of violence and are already working with the @PoliceNG to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. Our efforts remain consistent in ensuring our outlets are secure nationwide.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

He noted that there is “no update yet” on the matter.

