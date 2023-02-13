Some leaders of Fulani communities (Ardos) from across the country under the aegis of Fulbe United for Peace and Development, have endorsed the presidential bid of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The leaders, who converged on Abuja on Sunday, said as leaders of Fulani ethnic nationality, they were satisfied with the antecedents of Mr Tinubu and his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for Nigeria.

The group, at the event, which was held in conjunction with a socio-political group, Arewa New Agenda, said it would use its 33,661 members to mobilise millions of their members to vote for Mr Tinubu at the presidential poll.

Addressing the gathering after performing the kola nut-sharing tradition, the leader of the group, Aliyu Bobboi, said with the sharing of the kola, the leaders would go back with the message to their people on the decision reached at the meeting.

He said the gathering was an avenue to underscore their support, trust in his leadership qualities and capacity to administer the country effectively if he emerges victorious at the poll.

According to him, the Ardos, as leaders of the people, have the final say on the position of their people and would follow it to the latter to ensure compliance.

Mr Liman, who made reference to Tinubu’s Fulani associates who accompanied him to the meeting, including Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abubakar Badaru of Kano and Jigawa States, respectively, and pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, expressed optimism that the Tinubu-led presidency would ensure the well-being of the Fulani ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

The group also conferred on Mr Tinubu the title of “Barkindo” (the blessed one) which they described as a revered title among the Fulani.

Mr Ganduje who spoke glowingly of Mr Tinubu’s leadership qualities described the Fulani people, who have cohabited peaceably with their fellow Nigerians, as an endangered specie that deserves to be catered for and protected in the years ahead.

The Kano State governor said Mr Tinubu was committed to the task of improving the livestock sector and the lives of herdsmen, saying he is on the verge of producing a blueprint aimed at achieving the goal.

Tinubu promises inclusive environment for all Nigerians

Speaking at the event, the APC presidential candidate, who reminisced about the cordial relationship between his late mother Abibatu Mogaji, himself and Fulani inhabitants of Lagos State over the years, expressed gratitude for the show of love and support for his ambition.

He reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment where Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds shall cohabit and live peaceably with one another without let or hindrances.

Mr Tinubu said: “Prior to this day I never thought I would meet a Fulani man who speaks better Yoruba. That is very wonderful.

“This is the Nigeria that we want, we expect Nigeria to be united with one voice, sharing of culture and belief in each other. I want to tell you if we stay here for the next five hours it’s the same story you would be hearing from me. Thank Almighty Allah.

“We have had problems with herders. But I guarantee you today that the problem would be solved permanently. The blueprint is almost ready. We will plan with it. The world is fair and good for all of us.

“We have to live in peace not only because of today but because of our children and grandchildren.

“What we learn about the Fulanis is their simplicity and commitment to promises. “When they give you the commitment you get it. I hope I can transfer the blood, and spirit that I got from you to my grandchildren for the unity stability and peace of Nigeria. You know you are in my heart. We will make Nigeria great. And we will make the name Fulani a very respectable name.”

Mr Ribadu, in a vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to the Fulani leaders describing Mr Tinubu as a credible human being who would surely match his words with action if voted into power.

