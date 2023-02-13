The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against postponing the coming general elections scheduled to commence with the presidential and national assembly election on 25 February.

INEC has, on multiple occasions, assured of its commitment to go ahead with the polls as scheduled.

Yet, IPAC Chairman, Yabagi Sani, told the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday that “under no circumstances should this election be postponed.”

Speaking at the INEC headquarters in Abuja during a meeting between IPAC and the electoral commission, Mr Sani condemned a situation where he said state governors frustrate the campaign activities of opposition parties in their states.

“Today it is an abhorrence and crudity if not savagery to see states governors denying campaign venues to political parties other than their own. This is crude, primitive and uncivilised,” he said.

He also called on political parties to accept the outcome of the elections ‘for the love of our country’.

Where aggrieved, he urged political parties to approach the court of law for administration of justice.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians of good conscience to take credible results of the election the way it is. At worse, parties should resort to the law court for adjudication,” Mr Sani said.

INEC on track

Mr Sani, who is also the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), commended INEC for the preparations so far, including the outcome of the recently conducted mock accreditation exercise, which he said was a success.

He called on the commission to double down on making sure the actual elections are also as smooth.

“By what we hear and read in the news, your mock accreditation exercise was a success. That is very encouraging,” he said. “As we know, a mock examination cannot be taken to be the real examination whose coverage is wider and complex. So far, the BVAS that were used were reported to have performed perfectly. We are encouraged by this and also wish to appreciate INEC while expecting them to keep the flag of perfection flying.”

He said the council’s evaluation of INEC’ activities revealed that the commission has been on track, especially on how it is confronting the current challenges posed by the naira redesign and fuel scarcity.

He said: “On the basis of our evaluation that INEC has been well on track, the leadership of IPAC additionally wishes to use this occasion to commend, the efforts of INEC in confronting the extraordinary environmental challenges occasioned by naira redesign and fuel scarcity through Mr. Chairman’s visit to the relevant agencies.

“I wish to firstly reiterate the continual commitment of IPAC to the long standing cooperation and mutually beneficial relationship between us and INEC. I want to use this occasion to also reaffirm the confidence of IPAC in the leadership of INEC for its consistent demonstration of diligence, uncommon zeal and patriotism in the pursuit of the agencies statutory mandate,” Mr Sani said.

