The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says he cannot support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, because of ideological differences.

Mr Sirika, in a tweet on Sunday, said he does not share Mr Obi’s vision or agree with his standing on issues, therefore, cannot endorse his candidacy.

He added that Bola Tinubu was his candidate long before the 8 June primary election that produced him as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am ideologically opposite of Peter Obi, I don’t share his vision nor do I stand for what he stands for. I have not endorsed him. I am APC, he is Labour. Asiwaju was my candidate long before the primaries and he still is. God willing we are coasting to victory. Jagaban all the way,” he tweeted.

Mr Sirika did not state his ideological position nor what side of the divide he thinks Mr Obi is on.

The former Anambra State governor is running on the platform of the LP, a party that is affiliated with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), although, his position on issues is a bit to the capitalist side.

Mr Obi has insisted on the removal of petroleum subsidy and the implementation of the Oronsaye report — two issues that conflict with the stance of the organised Labour unions in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in the same Twitter thread, Mr Sirika also disclosed that irrespective of the outcome of the election, he will not be joining the next cabinet.

“Even if it were possible for PMB to succeed himself, by whichever miracle, I never will be a minister. Public office is not a dynasty, it is transient. If it were permanent, I wouldn’t have met it. From General Manager to House of Reps. to Senate, then to Minister. E do na,” he stated.

Mr Sirika, a former member of both chambers of the National Assembly, has been in the federal cabinet since 2015.

He was first minister of state (transportation) but had oversight over aviation. In 2019, he was made the full fledged minister of aviation.

