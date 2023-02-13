The management of RegentAfrica Times newspapers announces the 2nd annual public lecture and awards, organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT-Chapter, with support from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Themed: “2023: Enhancing Professionalism Among Security Agencies, Media and Voters for Free, Fair & Credible Polls’, the event is scheduled for 14th February, as Nigeria heads for the presidential poll in days ahead.

In a press statement e-signed by the Editor-in-Chief, RegentAfrica Times newspapers, Shola Akingboye, on Monday, the media organisation noted that the 2023 lecture focuses on addressing the key players in the coming elections – the security agencies, media, and the electorates – whose roles and conducts are expected to shape the much anticipated Nigeria general elections.

“The event focuses on tasking everyone on how to synergize for peaceful elections.

“We are joining the advocacies for free, fair and credible polls with support from our major partners: the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ-FCT), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Africa Independent Television, AIT.

“As a media organisation, we must organise an event of this nature given the oath we swore to keep as a member of the fourth realm of the estate, saddled with the constitutional responsibility to inform and keep the public better informed on unfolding issues, especially as the 2023 Nigeria’s transition election approaches.

“However, the 2nd and the 2023 edition is strategic given the coming general elections and the need to engage critical stakeholders, hence the theme of the event and the February 14th date set aside for this year’s lecture, when the Presidential election is eleven days away.

“The 2023 edition is designed to remind key players in the coming elections, the security agencies, the media, the electorates, including election observers on the need to apply rules and operational ethics in discharging their duties while in the field for a peaceful and credible 2023 Nigerian polls.

“The event is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ-FCT Council), with support from our key media partner, the African Independent Television (AIT) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which is playing host to the event at the commission’s headquarters in Maitama, Abuja given the NHRC’s advocacy for citizens participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Meanwhile, the annual Humanitarian Awards segment is designed to honour individuals who are human rights promoters in their various capacities, including caregivers and humanitarian champions that live for others and the less-privileged, More deeply to our hearts in these categories of awards are the post-humours awards reserved for the fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the fatherland.

Relevant stakeholders expected at the event are invitees from the government quarters, the INEC, the legislative arm, the media, security agencies, NGOs, civil society organisations, including members of the diplomatic community in Nigeria, and the general public.

