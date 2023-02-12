Real Madrid have added another Club World Cup title to their trophy cabinet after beating Saudi Club Al Hilal 5-3 on Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

Two goals each from Vinicius Jnr and Fede Valverde and one more strike from Karim Benzema ensured Real Madrid had the last laugh against the hard fighting Saudi team.

The same way Los Blancos are the most successful team in the Champions League, they are also head and shoulders above others in this tournament meant for all the continental champions.

With Saturday’s feat, Madrid have won the world club title a record eight times, including three times when the competition was called the Intercontinental Cup.

However, this is their first world club title since 2018.

Firm favourite

Despite their floundering domestic form, many unequivocally tipped Madrid to overpower Al Hilal in Saturday’s final played in Morocco.

The course of Carlo Ancelotti’s men was boosted with the return of Benzema to the starting line up and the Frenchman played a key role early on.

A neat one two with Valverde on the edge of the box allowed the Real Madrid captain to slip in Vinicius Junior to calmly shoot the Spanish giants in front after just 13 minutes of play.

Five minutes after, Valverde powered home a superb second for Real Madrid.

While many were already anticipating a one-way traffic Moussa Marega pulled one back for Al Hilal as they ended the first half respectably at 2-1.

In the second half, Los Blancos continued from where they stopped in the first half with quick fire goals from Benzema in the 54th minute and Valverde completing his brace in the 58th minute.

While Luciano Vietto scored a second half brace for Al Hilal, Vinicius also completed his own brace with another goal in the 69th minute as the entertaining clash ended 5-3 in favour of the Spanish giants.

Contrary to wide expectations, Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo was handed just a cameo in Saturday’s final, a development which suggested he might not be fully fit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

