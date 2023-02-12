Kwara United Football Club on Saturday in Ilorin announced former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi handler, Kabir Dogo, as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Dogo replaces Abdulazeez Mohammed who resigned from the position a few moments earlier on Saturday.

The appointment, according to the club, is with immediate effect.

The club’s Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, said it was very necessary to name another coach, because “allowing a vacuum will not augur well for the club at this crucial moment”.

Dogo’s appointment came shortly after Mohammed’s resignation, just moments after their 0-2 loss to hosts Nasarawa United FC at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loss was in a Match Day 7 fixture of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Under Mohammed this season, Kwara United won just one of their seven matches.

They beat Akwa United FC, drew against Gombe United and Shooting Stars Sports Club, and lost their four other matches.

NAN reports that the coach, while stepping aside, said the potentials were there for them to do well, but it was unfortunate that things were going the wrong way.

Titiloye said since the club had accepted Mohammed’s resignation, there would be no need to allow for a vacuum, hence the engagement of Dogo.

Dogo had also just resigned as the handler of Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi, another NPFL side.

“We have accepted his (Mohammed’s) resignation, as he has accepted full responsibility for the club’s poor run.

“We cannot continue like this, in spite of the commitment of the government, the management and other stakeholders,” he said.

Mohammed was engaged on an interim basis by Kwara United with 12 matches to end the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

This followed the relocation of then-head coach Abdullahi Biffo to the U.S. after the expiration of his three-year contract.

Kwara United FC then unveiled him as the new Technical Adviser after the 2021/2022 season.

Mohammed emerged on the Nigerian coaching scene in 2020 with Katsina United, securing their status in the NPFL before leaving the team.

He was in charge of Kwara United in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition, and immediately after the club’s elimination began preparations for the ongoing NPFL season.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

