The Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre, has identified underreporting and ignorance about gender-based violence, as factors contributing to the rise in violence against women in Anambra State.

The Executive Director of the centre, Eucharia Anekwe, made the statement on Saturday, at a sensitisation programme under Grounds for Change project tagged, “I’m more than just a human; I’m a woman with a voice”.

The project which was sponsored by Nigerian Women Trust Fund, was held in Amanuke and Urum communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mrs Anekwe identified the various forms of gender-based violence to include rape, sexual assault, stalking, harassment, forced marriage, female genital mutilation and stigmatisation.

She explained that these forms of violence had negative effects on the mental and physical safety for women and girls as it also contributed to the low number of women in political and leadership spaces in Anambra and Nigeria.

“The G4C (Grounds for Change) project is to address the need to mitigate the high level of violence against women that usually leads to non-participation of women and girls in politics and leadership careers.

“We discovered that underreporting and silence are huge factors contributing to the rise in gender-based violence in the state.

“This is why we are having this sensitisation against gender-based violence in our communities and also to create awareness of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP) which protects survivors.

“Ignorance about violence against women or the VAPP law is no longer an excuse, it is a choice. So we urge women to call the toll free line 08004004444 in case of any emergency and for quick response,” Mrs Anekwe said.

Responding, a participant, Elizabeth Odogwu blamed increasing level of violence against women on ignorance, expressing optimism that the knowledge acquired during the exercise would go a long way in addressing the menace.

Another participant, Regina Okoli, said women’s inability to report cases of violence was not due to ignorance but fear, especially when the culprits might be their husbands or children.

“Some of us are aware of these privileges women enjoy. But most times, we are reluctant in reporting our husbands or children when they misbehave because we do not want them to go to prison,” she said.

Mrs Okoli, therefore, advised women and girls to always speak out to save lives.

(NAN)

