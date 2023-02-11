The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr., has urged the electorates to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on 25 February and cast other votes for APGA candidates.

He made the call while addressing the 48th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Enugu on Friday.

Mr Nweke said Mr Obi is the best among the three major presidential candidates “because he has character, capacity and integrity”.

The candidate said the church had a major role to play in the enthronement of good leadership and pledged to partner it in improving education and reinventing the society if elected as governor on 11 March.

He promised to hand schools back to missions, saying schools were better managed by churches, especially primary schools, which is the foundation of education.

On the acute water scarcity in the state, Mr Nweke said he would restore water supply, ensure proper waste disposal and address multiple taxes within 12 months of his administration.

He appealed to the church to vote for APGA in the elections in the state for better living of the people and promised that he would not disappoint the residents.

Responding, the Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Christopher Edeh, thanked Mr Nweke for identifying with the church and prayed God to help him achieve his political ambition.

The bishop said the church would participate actively in the enthronement of good leaders in the country by coming out to vote.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the award of Ambassador of Christ to Mr Nweke.

(NAN)

