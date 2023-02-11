Ahead of Nigeria’s general elections coming up in two weeks, a civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, has raised concerns about the discrepancies observed in the number of accredited voters uploaded by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the total number of accredited voters recorded on result sheets during the recently conducted mock accreditation.

In its report on the exercise held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 4 February, YIAGA said it observed that in some polling units, the BVAS experienced challenges in recognising voters who registered in 2011 even though their names are on the voter register.

It also said the migration of some voters’ polling units by INEC without prior notice or proper communication, poses a threat of chaos on the election morning.

YIAGA had deployed its personnel in 218 local government areas in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to observe the mock accreditation.

The personnel observed the functionality of the BVAS, participation of political party agents and the Electronic Transmission of Accreditation Data on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Findings

YIAGA said in the report that INEC officials who managed the mock accreditation demonstrated “impressive knowledge of the BVAS.”

It stated that in 98 per cent of the polling units, the BVAS functioned properly but malfunctioned in the remaining two per cent though it was fixed in not more than five minutes.

It also said that the migration of voters’ polling units without prior notice and proper communication poses a risk to smooth operations and security on election day, especially when voters are turned away from polling units where they registered and have voted in previous elections.

In 2021, the electoral commission began decongesting some polling units, by upgrading some voting points into polling units and migrating some voters to the new polling units.

“INEC’s decongestion of oversized polling units is laudable,” the report stated.

“However, migrating voters to polling units without prior notice pose a risk to election-day operations and security. YIAGA Africa projects that the early hours of election day may be marred by confusion, chaos, and tension as voters struggle to identify newly assigned polling units.”

The report also said that the BVAS machines failed to recall the biometrics of some voters that registered in 2011 even though their names were found on the register.

“Voters were denied accreditation in 20% of polling units because the BVAS could not verify their fingerprints and authenticate their facial identity,” it stated.

“The category of voters mostly affected were those who registered in 2011.

“For instance, in Magajin Gari 1 PU (25-09-07-001), Nasarawa ward, Nasarawa LGA in Nasarawa State three persons who registered in 2011 could not be authenticated using the BVAS although their names were found on the register.”

Discrepancies

YIAGA said it observed discrepancies in the total number of accredited voters uploaded by the BVAS and the total number of accredited voters recorded on the mock result sheets.

It stated that in Sabon Demsa II/LG Pavillion polling unit in Demsa LGA, Adamawa State, for instance, the uploaded result sheet showed only one accredited voter while the BVAS displayed 134 as the total number of accredited voters.

It also cited the case of Umuaguwa Amapu-Village Hall, Obingwa LGA, Abia State, where the uploaded result sheet showed 47 total accredited voters while the BVAS displayed 31 total accredited voters.

“These findings are based on the analysis of 94 mock result sheets uploaded to the governorship and senatorial section of the IReV portal as at 10 p.m. on Saturday, 4th February 2023.

“Of the 36 states and the FCT, only 15 states uploaded data on the IReV during the mock accreditation. The states include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Rivers, Plateau, Oyo, Taraba and Sokoto.”

Recommendations

YIAGA, in the report, recommended that INEC should make its reports on the set-up and testing of the BVAS and mock accreditation and provide updates on the steps taken to address the challenges identified.

It also asked the electoral body to notify all voters affected by the migration of polling units of changes to their polling units via text messages, emails, and phone calls if possible.

The organisation also asked INEC to educate polling officials on recording and accounting of election figures, to avoid discrepancies between the accreditation data uploaded by the BVAS to the IReV and the figures recorded on the polling unit result sheet.

“INEC should ensure all the BVAS devices deployed for the mock accreditation are reconfigured to read zero in the field for accreditation before they are deployed for the general election,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

