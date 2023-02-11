Fifteen persons were reportedly injured on Friday when suspected political thugs attacked the residence of the member of the House of Representatives for Obokun/Oriade constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke.

The residence of the lawmaker is in the Government Reserved Area of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Sources in the area said the attackers were armed with guns, machetes, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

Mr Oke, in a statement shortly after the incident, said the 15 victims were his supporters on a courtesy visit to his house.

“Some Hausa residents that came from Obokun Local Government to declare their loyalty to me in my house located at the GRA Area of Osogbo were on Friday attacked, inflicted with machete cuts, beaten with clubs and other dangerous weapons by suspected political thugs,” he said.

“About 15 of them were seriously wounded. They were later rushed to a hospital in Osogbo where they are currently receiving treatment,” he added.

“One of the hoodlums who was apprehended declared that they were being sponsored by an Osogbo-based politician.”

Yemisi Opalola, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident.

Mrs Opalola said one of the attackers had been arrested.

“The police are aware, one person has been arrested. We are investigating the attack,” she added.

Mr Oke, a fourth-term federal lawmaker, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He served as member and Chairman, House Committee on Defence between 2003 and 2011.

He lost his reelection bid in 2011 to Nathaniel Agunbiade of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but regained the seat in 2015.

Presently, he is the chairman of House committee on Public Account.

Political situation

Many cases of violence or threats have been reported in Osun State since the current cycle of electioneering began.

The TinubuShettima campaign office in Ilesa area of the state was reportedly attacked twice. APC chieftains are also on the trail of attacks by suspected political thugs.

Also, two people were reportedly killed and several others injured when supporters of the APC and PDP clashed during their campaigns in Ikire.

Campaign posters and billboards of PDP and APC candidates are being vandalised in different parts of the state.

Recently, a PDP chieftain, Sarafa Awotunde, was captured in a video threatening to engage in electoral violence in the forthcoming general election.

