The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has said governance by the rule of law will be the guiding principle of his administration, if given the mandate in 2023.

Mr Sani gave this assurance during the party’s campaign flag-off and presidential rally in Umuahia, Abia State on Friday.

He insisted that his administration would treat everybody at the national and sub-national levels according to the rule of law.

Mr Sani, while lamenting that the country had been ruled for so long by people without regard to the rule of law, said “we have chosen the rule of law to cleanse the Augean stables.”

He added: “Also, the rule of law is the political philosophy that all citizens and institutions within a country, state or community are accountable to the same laws, without discrimination on the basis of social, class and political leaning and position.

“Any government that goes by this philosophy is likely to have a peaceful, united country, which will engender productivity that will eventually lead to the prosperity of the country.”

Mr Sani, who is also the national chairman of the party, said his administration would prioritise a seven-point agenda that include education, health, security, agriculture, infrastructure, oil and gas, and anti-corruption.

He said he would ensure allocation of at least 22 per cent of the nation’s annual budget to education, in compliance with the UNESCO recommendation.

The presidential hopeful, who expressed gratitude for the large turnout of supporters and the warm reception in Abia, promised to rejuvenate Aba as one of the industrial hubs of the nation.

“Our administration will make Made-in-Aba products to be well known all over the world,” he said.

He lauded the Igbo for their ingenuity, creativity and commitment, saying “they are always a model and a nation of promise.”

Also, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Okey Udo, described his principal as “a great market that sells himself.”

He said that Mr Sani was the only one that had served in every sector of the economy among all the presidential candidates.

The cleric, who is from Ohafia in Abia, said that the ADP administration would wipe away the tears of Nigerians, if given the mandate.

The party governorship candidate in Abia State, Chibuike Jonas, urged the people to vote for Mr Sani and other candidates of the party in order to deliver the country and the state in particular.

According to him, the party’s state’s slogan is God’s Own State.

He said that by the grace of God the party would take over Abia.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Chairman of the party, Benjamin Arisa, said that ADP remained focused, united and committed to form the government of the state and the country in general.

“Abia is one of the states we can take over as a party,” he boasted.

He, however, appealed for funds, saying “funding is just the challenge ADP is facing in Abia.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential hopeful was in the company of his running mate and many other top leaders of the party.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the party flag by Mr Sani to all the candidates at national and state levels, for the 25 February and 11 March elections.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

