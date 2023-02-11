The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, Friday, escaped death when a truck rammed into his convoy.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. in Amagu Community, Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

He was returning from a campaign rally at Uburu, a community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nwifuru’s bulletproof SUV was reportedly destroyed beyond repair in the auto crash.

“This afternoon, on our way back from our final rally at Ohaozara Local Government Area, my official car was involved in an accident. I was in the car with the driver, our state party chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha and Amb. Frank Nchita Ogbuewu,” Mr Nwifuru said in a Facebook post Friday night.

“We all came out without a scratch, to the glory of God. All of us are hale and hearty,” he added.

Aside from Messrs Nwifuru and Okoro-Emegha, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Organisation, Austin Umahi, also escaped death during the crash.

Mr Umahi told reporters that he was in one of the vehicles in the convoy during the crash.

“I personally narrowly escaped the accident and the next car was our gubernatorial candidate, Nwifuru,” said the campaign director, who is a younger brother to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

PDP reacts

Reacting to the incident, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state expressed the party’s sympathy to the APC candidate and asked God to grant him quick recovery.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson in the state, Chika Nwoba, the PDP, however, said some questions would need to be asked as to why “ill-fate” always characterise the APC and its rallies in the state.

Citing similar incidents in the past, across the state, where several members of the APC reportedly died in separate auto crashes during the party rallies, the PDP suggested that checks be carried out to determine the cause of the recurring crashes.

“Ebonyi people need to be cleared here,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

