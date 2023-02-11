The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha, the son of the late Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, as the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano.
The court recognised Mr Abacha’s co-contestant, Sadiq Wali, as the PDP’s candidate for the forthcoming general election.
The court on Friday set aside an earlier judgment of a high court that recognised Mr Abacha as the candidate of the opposition party.
In the latest judgement, the Court of Appeal also ordered that Mr Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remained the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.
Reading what was a unanimous judgement of the three-person panel, Usman Musale, one of the judges said Mr Abacha had no locus standing to challenge the primary election that produced Mr Wali since he never participated in the poll.
The latest judgement in favour of Mr Wali comes barely a day after the presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar declined to endorse any of the warring candidates during a campaign rally in Kano.
Mr Wali, the son of Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, challenged a high court judgement that endorsed Mr Abacha as the party’s candidate.
