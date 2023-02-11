The Nigerian Economic Summit Group Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to address child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria.

The UNICEF multidimensional child poverty analysis approach reveals that approximately 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are “multidimensionally poor” as they face at least three deprivations across seven dimensions of child rights including nutrition, healthcare, education, water, sanitation, adequate housing, and information.

The poverty in children is more prevalent in the rural (65.7 per cent) than urban areas (28.4 per cent), the analysis shows.

The partnership was launched in Abuja to align the country’s poverty reduction strategy with the child and national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), review social sector policies to reduce child poverty, and implement presidential-level accountability measures for reporting and feedback on child rights and poverty in Nigeria.

The chairman of NESG, Niyi Yusuf, noted that the organisation will define specific projects and interventions and also map out resources towards achieving the goal of the partnership.

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success,” Mr Yusuf said.

“According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multidimensionally poor, with 51 percent of all poor people being children. This means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

“Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens.”

READ ALSO: Police vow to rescue abducted Katsina children as UNICEF reacts

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, said the partnership highlights the urgency of realizing its goal of protecting child’s right and will deepen efforts to achieve the goal in Nigeria through effective public policies.

“UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future,” she said.

“Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realizing this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies

“Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right to health, nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to live, grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society’s long-term stability and prosperity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

