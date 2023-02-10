The Lagos State government has closed its case against Femi Olaleye, a doctor accused of rape, at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja.

Mr Olaleye is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece which he is alleged to have committed between March 2020 and November 2021.

In December, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Babajide Martins, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), told the court on Friday that the team was closing its case following the conclusion of evidence presented through all its witnesses.

“Prosecution is closing its case today,” he said.

Following his announcement, the defendant’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, informed the court that the defence would be filing a no-case submission to seek the discharge of the accused.

Under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), a no-case submission means the defendant says the prosecution has failed to establish any case for him to answer; and that there is no need for him to open his defence.

The prosecution will be required to file a response to the defendant’s application, and the court will deliver a ruling either to uphold the no-case submission or dismiss it and order the accused to enter their defence.

The prosecution had presented seven witnesses. However, one was “withdrawn.”

The witnesses include the defendant’s wife, who reported the case to the police, the alleged survivor, (name withheld); a child forensic specialist; Bisi Ajayi-Kayode, a police inspector, Esther Igbineweka; a medical examiner, Akinbunmi Oyebimpe and Abe Leonard; a police officer.

The judge, however, adjourned the case till 16 March for the adoption of written addresses of both lawyers on the defendant’s no-case submission.

