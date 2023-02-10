The PDP governership candidate in Lagos has replied Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing on his claim that the candidate was a cameraman, and therefore lacks the experience to govern the state.

Abdulazeez ‘Jandor’ Adediran in a series of tweets on Thursday described his former boss’ comment as “disparaging.”

Background

In a video posted by Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the former governor of Lagos had said Mr Adediran’s experience as his cameraman does not qualify him to govern Lagos.

He said that the media consultant needs to join the state’s leadership school to understand governance.

Reaction

In his reaction on Thursday, Mr Adediran said Mr Fashola’s comment did not come as a surprise to him.

“Well, while this may come as a shock to many, who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flagbearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos,” he said.

“There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status-quo to publicly show where their support lies.

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: ‘your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations.’ It is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed.”

Mr Adediran said: “I was never a cameraman,” adding, however, that “there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman…”

Mr Adediran explained that he was “absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional services I rendered to BRF, and the Lagos state government under his watch.”

“I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately…this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the Endsars massacre.”

He noted that “a lot” can be achieved with the state’s N50 billon revenue if the state is governed by an independent governor.

“We will break Lagos free and my boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements,” he said.

