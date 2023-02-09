The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, promised to revamp agriculture and commerce in Kano if elected the next president of the country.

He also pledged to reopen land borders across the country, he said this will facilitate commercial activities and empower the youth.

The presidential candidate who addressed supporters at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano said the experience he garnered while working in Kano will help him tackle the problems of the states.

“First, I am a Kano man, and because I schooled and worked in Kano, there is nothing new that I did not know about Kano over 50 years ago.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been ruling for eight years but Nigeria has not witnessed the process.

“You need peace and security, I will revive agriculture, and the businesses in kano and reopen the border. PDP is here for you and we promise to do all these for you.

“This is a promise between us and God. If you vote for PDP from top to bottom these four things I promised will help secure employment opportunities for the youths. This is all my message to you, Atiku said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the PDP campaign council and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, urged the Kano people to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that they shouldn’t be deceived by money.

“Reject those people (APC). Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.

“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them, Mr Tambuwal said.

The National Chairman of PDP, Iyorcha Ayu, said many of the laws formulated by the APC are to make the people suffer.

“Since that party came, they have not thought of anything that will benefit the poor. They always formulate laws that will suffer the people. Today we have hunger, and insecurity, people are being killed, and there is no petrol anywhere.

“They brought another problem, they changed the currency. We did not tell them to change the currency but they did it themselves. They have not thought about how it will affect the poor. But we the PDP will come to rescue Nigeria, Mr Ayu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

